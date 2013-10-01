Just Released : Apples iPhone 5S and 5C Debut and Its Strategic Implications

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- On September 10, 2013, Apple revealed two distinct iPhones, high-end 5S and cheaper 5C, at the same time during an event held at the company's US headquarters, breaking its one-a-year iPhone strategy.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/apples-iphone-5s-and-5c-debut-and-its-strategic-implications



In the face of the saturating smartphone market and dwindling growth momentum of the higher-priced smartphones, Apple this year has opted to change its product strategy. This report examines Apple's strategy shift and its implications for the company in terms of product deployment, partnerships and product pricing.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/175730



Table of Contents



1. iPhone ASP Drops Significantly as Growth Momentum of High-end Smartphones Fades



2. Breaking One-a-year Strategy Aims for Profit Increase

2.1 Major Innovations in Hardware

2.2 Pricing Strategy



3. Placing Focus on the Asia Pacific Market to Claw Back Market Share6



To buy the copy of this report, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/175730



Appendix



Table 1 Comparison of iPhone 5, 5S and 5C

Table 2 iPhone Price Variations Following the Launch of New iPhone, 2010 - 2013

Table 3 Estimated iPhone Price Variations if Standalone iPhone 5C is Priced at US$450

Table 4 Countries Included in the First Round Release of iPhones



Figure 1 Global Smartphone Shipment Share by Price Point, 2012 - 2013

Figure 2 Apple\'s Profit Margin, iPhone Shipment Volume and ASP, 1Q 2012 – 2Q 2013



Latest Reports:



Wireless Infrastructure: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/wireless-infrastructure-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2013-to-2019



WinterGreen Research announces that it has published a new study Wireless Infrastructure: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019. Next generation mission critical systems are leveraging new technology. The 2013 study has 554 pages, 245 tables and figures. Worldwide Wireless Infrastructure markets are poised to achieve significant growth as Building out core networks and backhaul for smart phones.



A smart phone is not very smart if the infrastructure can't support its applications. In response to the high growth smart phone markets, wireless infrastructure promises to grow dramatically in the near term.. Wireless Infrastructure technologies include WiMax, LTE, 4G and HSPA. These technologies are driving much higher capacity from the base station back to the fiber core. Fiber core is putting extreme pressure on provider's infrastructure and backhaul networks.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/175732



WinterGreen Research predicts that the dramatic growth of wireless infrastructure is based on the growth of smart phones to a one trillion market by 2019, serving an installed base of 8.5 billion, many people having more than one smart phone. Wireless infrastructure markets at $58 billion in 2012 will be $163 billion by 2019, new markets evolved because of the value that apps provide to smart phones, mobile devices, tablets, and the Internet of things.



Global ICT Industry and Market Report: 2013 Edition: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-ict-industry-and-market-report-2013-edition



The rigid economic conditions in 2012 stemming from the European debt crisis, slow recovery of mature economies, and less expected growth in the emerging markets had caused government and enterprise sectors to cut down their spending and led to low consumer confidence. Improved broadband service quality and increased income per capita in emerging countries have made smart handheld devices and other consumer electronic devices the engine of growth for the ICT Industry.



This report profiles the development of motherboard, notebook PC (including netbook), server, tablet, smartphone, large-, medium, and small LCD panels, LCD TV, and DSC (Digital Still Camera) in 2013 and examines their future trends beyond.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/175731



Table of Contents



1.The Motherboard Industry

2. The Notebook PC Industry

3. The Server System Industry

4. The Tablet Industry

5. The Smartphone Industry

6.1 Definition and Scope

7. The LCD TV Industry

8. The Small- and Medium-sized LCD Panel Industry

9. The Digital Still Camera Industry



About MarketResearchReports

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mrrfocuseconomics.blogspot.in/