Fast Market Research recommends "Appliances for Measuring, Navigating and Testing in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- The review market expands by 38% over 2007-2012 to reach SR6.0 billion in 2012, underpinned by increasing government expenditure on military and scientific research. Special-purpose measuring devices form best-selling category, capturing 41% of sales at end of review period. Value of imports expands 42% over review period, comprising 91% of market size in 2012. Value of local production soars 108% over 2007-2012 to SR454 million at end of review period. Profits jump 153% over review period to SR174 million in 2012, profitability rises seven percentage points to 38%. Value of exports soars 238% over review period, comprising 11% of product output in 2012. Industry characterised by rather high degree of concentration, as three largest firms account for dominant 61% of total revenue in 2012. Industry turnover expected to incline by 79% over 2013-2018 to reach SR814.4 million in the latter year.
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This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Appliances for Measuring, Navigating and Testing in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 3312. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Appliances for Measuring, Navigating and Testing in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 3312 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Instruments for Measuring Electrical Quantities, Navigational, Meteorological and Geophysical Instruments, Other Measuring Testing Instruments, Precision Devices, Radar, Radio Navigational Aid Devices, Special-purpose Measuring Devices.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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