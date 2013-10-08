Just Released : Assessment of the Battery Market in India

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Assessment of the Battery Market in India



The Indian battery market is projected to remain optimistic throughout 2013 and the natural erosion of the unorganized sector is expected to continue to benefit the organized segment. Key drivers of the growth are the automotive and industrial sectors boosted by usage in the telecom, railways, power and other industrial applications. Globally, India is growing to be the seventh largest automobile market by 2016 and the third biggest by 2030. With the introduction of electric vehicles including e-bikes, solar rickshaws, buses and car, the coming decade is expected to see fast advancements in the market and a move over to lithium-ion and fuel cell technologies



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The report ‘’ Assessment of the Battery Market in India” highlights latest trends emerging in the market along with initiatives being taken by the major players. The current market scenario of the key market segments and future prospects of the sector has also been examined along with the challenges the sector is facing. The report contains latest verbatim of industry experts.



Research methodology and delivery time



Smart Research Insights has conducted in depth secondary research to arrive at insights. Data collected from key industry sources has been analyzed impartially to present a clear picture of the industry. All recent developments which impact the sector dynamics have been captured and used to support the research hypothesis.



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The report is available as single-site single-user license. The delivery time for the electronic version of the report is 3 business days as each copy undergoes thorough quality check and is updated with the most recent information available.



Table of Content:



1. Market Overview



2. Segments

2.1 Automobile batteries

2.2 Sealed Maintenance Free (SMF) batteries

2.3 Tubular batteries

2.4 Lead acid batteries



3. Current Trends and Growth Drivers



4. Price Trends



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5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Exide Industries Ltd

5.2 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd

5.3 AMCO Batteries Ltd

5.4 Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd

5.5 Luminous Power Technologies (P) Ltd

5.6 Computech Systems

5.7 Fusion Power Systems

5.8 Trontek Electronics Pvt Ltd



6. Challenges facing the Sector



7. Future Outlook



8. Research Methodology



9. About Smart Research Insights



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