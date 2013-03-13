Just Released: "ATM Cards in the United Kingdom"

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "ATM Cards in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- In 2011, ATM transactions both in volume and value terms reverted the negative trend registered in 2010, and rose by 3%. Positive growth at around 2% both in volume and value terms is also expected in 2012.
Euromonitor International's ATM Transactions in United Kingdom report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the ATM Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
