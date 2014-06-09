New Financial Services research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- ATMs in Turkey by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers all types of automated teller machines cash dispensers. Market size is based on number of sites as on 1st January. Market size for ATMs in Turkey is given in ATM with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Turkey. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Bank Owned
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Turkey. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: T?rkiye Is Bankasi A.S., T?rkiye Cumhuriyeti Ziraat Bankasi A.S., Akbank T.A.S./ Sabanci Holding A.S., T?rkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S./ Dogus Grubu, Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S., T?rkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O., T?rkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., Finans Bank A.S., Denizbank A.S./ Sberbank of Russia, T?rk Ekonomi Bankasi A.S., ING Group, PTT- The General Directorate of Post and Telegraph Organization, Others
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