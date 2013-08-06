Just Released: "Australia Information Technology Report Q3 2013"

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Australia Information Technology Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Australian IT sales are expected to reach AUD26.413bn in 2013, up 4%, with the market continuing to offer opportunities despite business concerns about a domestic economic slowdown and the global economic situation. Tablet sales growth is compensating for the decline in desktop and notebook shipments, while investments in broadband infrastructure are boosting Australia's digital economy, and enabling wider adoption of services such as cloud computing, online banking and e-commerce. Highincome consumers make Australia a fertile ground for premium devices such as tablets and ultrabooks, while government tenders will also be supportive of spending levels in areas such as education, egovernment, transport and healthcare.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: AUD11.1bn in 2012 to AUD11.3bn in 2013, +2.2% in local currency terms. Strong demand for tablets is compensating for a decline in desktops and notebook shipments. The release of new devices using Intel's latest Haswell chipset architecture could boost shipments in H213.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Software Sales: AUD4.1bn in 2012 to AUD4.3bn in 2012, +2.2% in local currency terms. Security software sales are increasing, particularly for SMEs and consumers. Meanwhile, enterprise resource planning and other e-business products to the small and medium-sized enterprise market will be a key trend driving sales
IT Services Sales: AUD10.2bn in 2012 to AUD10.8bn in 2013, +5.8% in local currency terms. IT services will be the outperforming growth area, with cloud services the key growth driver as local companies try to utilise efficiencies enabled by the NBN.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Australia's score is 68.0 out of 100.0 in the Q3 2013 update. Australia's score has declined this quarter due to a lower growth outlook and now ranks fourth in our latest Asia region RRR table, behind South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore, but still ahead of larger markets in the region such as China, India and Indonesia.
Key Trends & Developments
Cloud computing is expected to be one of the leading IT market trends globally, but in Australia there is potential for particularly fast growth thanks to the investments in improving connectivity via the National Broadband Network. Crucially, this will extend the reach of services, as well as providing the faster upload speeds that are key to advanced cloud computing services. Cloud computing has already gained traction in Australia, with the big four banks deploying solutions and leading international vendors such as IBM, Oracle and Amazon Web Services investing in the market. However, the NBN and the government's cloud computing strategy, announced in May 2013, are expected to catalyse the cloud market's development in the relatively underpenetrated areas of the public sector and with SMEs.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hungary Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Venezuela Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Sri Lanka Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Thailand Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Germany Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Turkey Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Czech Republic Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Poland Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Philippines Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Slovenia Information Technology Report Q3 2013