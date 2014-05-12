Fast Market Research recommends "Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Dominican Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Hospitality locations such as bars, restaurants and hotels were the major customers for away-from-home tissue and hygiene products in the Dominican Republic towards the end of the review period. Domestic hospitality locations were badly affected by the economic slowdown which struck the country towards the end of the review period. However, tourism and hospitality locations suffered less than might have been expected from this economic slowdown, cushioning the impact of the slowdown on...
Euromonitor International's Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Away-From-Home Hygiene, Away-From-Home Tissue.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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