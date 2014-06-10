Fast Market Research recommends "Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Macedonia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- As part of its EU pre-accession activities, the Macedonian government is implementing EU regulations and directives affecting various spheres of life, in an effort to approximate its legislation and regulations to those of the EU and bring the country closer to the desired EU membership status. This includes regulating issues such as food safety standards, Hazard Analysis of Critical Control Points and other standardisation-related issues. These activities helped AFH tissue and hygiene category achieve stable growth in 2013 and will certainly influence projected growth over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
In 2013, the leading AFH tissue and hygiene companies included Kimberly-Clark Corp, The Procter & Gamble Co, Paloma dd, Tosama dd, Mega Disposables SA and the domestic companies Maksi LS Dooel and Te-ha. All these companies maintained significant value shares and visibility in the Macedonian AFH environment.
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Industry Prospects
AFH tissue and hygiene is set to grow at a constant value CAGR of 2% over the forecast period. Inbound tourism, business and property developments (including contemporary hotel accommodation, restaurants and other HoReCa establishments, publicly and privately owned facilities in the hospitals/healthcare channel and schools, etc) are expected to continue to contribute to moderate growth and development.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene industry in Macedonia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene industry in Macedonia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Macedonia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Macedonia?
- What are the major brands in Macedonia?
- What are the most important channels for away-from-home sales?
- What are the different applications for away-from-home wipers?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
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