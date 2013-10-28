Just Released: "Baby and Child-Specific Products in New Zealand"

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Baby and Child-Specific Products in New Zealand", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- 2012 saw another fall in birth rates from the peak of 2008. In 2012 there were 60,462 live births (birth rate of 14.36 in every thousand) compared with 64,540 live births (birth rate of 15.07 in every thousand) in 2008. 2012 saw those babies born in 2008 reach pre-school age. Therefore, manufacturers expanded their ranges to target older infants, in particular hair care products such as the Johnson's Children and Palmolive Children ranges, and introduced products such as hair de-tanglers.
Euromonitor International's Baby and Child-specific Products in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Hair Care, Baby and Child-specific Skin Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Toiletries, Baby Wipes, Medicated Baby and Child-specific Products, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Baby and Child-specific Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Beauty and Personal Care in New Zealand
- Baby and Child-Specific Products in Morocco
- Baby and Child-Specific Products in Germany
- Bath and Shower Products Market in New Zealand to 2017
- Baby and Child-Specific Products in Thailand
- Product Insights: Global Product Innovation Update, July 2012
- Baby and Child-Specific Products in Poland
- Baby and Child-Specific Products in Norway
- Baby and Child-Specific Products in India
- Baby and Child-Specific Products in the Czech Republic