Fast Market Research recommends "Baby Food in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Baby food continued to be a rapidly evolving category of packaged food in the United Arab Emirates in 2013, with prepared baby food being an especially dynamic category. Although organic food and beverages for adults remained niche in 2013, primarily consumed by affluent Western expatriates, organic prepared baby food rapidly gained in popularity over the review period. For example, in 2013 a wide variety of prepared baby food products under the organic brand Hipp were available not only in...
Euromonitor International's Baby Food in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Baby Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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