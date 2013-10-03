Just Released: "Beauty and Personal Care in Ireland"

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Despite the considerable turbulence in the Irish economy, beauty and personal care continued to experience value growth in 2012. The economy is showing small signs that a turnaround is imminent. Performances towards the end of the financial year indicate that consumer confidence is starting to increase at a very slow rate. However, there are still many people with low disposable income which is continuing to impact consumer spending. Some categories continued to perform poorly as a result,...
Euromonitor International's Beauty and Personal Care in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Cosmetics, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Cosmetics, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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