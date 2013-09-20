Just Released: "Beer in Costa Rica"

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Beer in Costa Rica", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- The ongoing fast development of imported beer continued to drive the drinking preferences of local consumers, who remained very attracted by the wider spectrum of products and differentiated flavours available in most modern grocery outlets. In this context, the offer of imported economy lager proved to be an interesting option for a wide base of buyers, who are willing to try such beers on a regular basis given their appealing value for money proposition. On the other hand, modern grocery...
Euromonitor International's Beer in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Lager by Origin, Low/Non- Alcohol Beer, Stout.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beer market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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