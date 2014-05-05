Recently published research from Pyramid Research, "Benin Mobile Telecommunications: Data Services Demand to Boom as Government Supports Infrastructure", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- 'Benin Mobile Telecommunications: Data Services Demand to Boom as Government Supports Infrastructure,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Benin's mobile telecommunications market based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Benin market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the mobile sector, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.
Key Findings
- Broadband growth in Benin will be supported by the government, which aims to redevelop the country's infrastructure and support overall economic growth.
- The telecom market in Benin remains dominated by mobile services, with data driving revenue growth and sector developments.
- Early liberalization of the market has resulted in high penetration rates, with many users owning 3-5 SIMs. The number of subscriptions is still increasing.
- Key opportunities for investors can be found in the underlying development of the sector, i.e., in infrastructure to manage traffic growth and technological upgrades, as new technologies such as 4G are expected to be launched.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Synopsis
"Benin Mobile Telecommunications: Data Services Demand to Boom as Government Supports Infrastructure" provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Benin today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Benin's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.
It provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Benin in a regional context; a comparative review of market size and trends with that of other countries in the region.
- Economic, demographic and political context in Benin.
- The regulatory environment and trends; a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.
- A demand profile; analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from fixed telephony (including VoIP), broadband, and mobile voice and data markets.
- The service evolution; a look at the change in the breakdown of overall revenue in the mobile sector by voice, data and video in the current year as well as the end of the forecast period.
- The competitive landscape; an examination of key trends in competition and service providers' performance, revenue market shares and expected moves over the next 18-24 months.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BBCOM, Moov, Etisalat, MTN, Libercom, Glo Mobile.
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