Just Released: "Better for You Packaged Food in Hong Kong, China"

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Better For You Packaged Food in Hong Kong, China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Increasing health consciousness among consumers boosted the performance of better for you packaged food in 2012. While the perceived poor taste of better for you packaged food products was a key deterrent factor to widespread consumer interests and uptake of this category during the early review period, the trend changed during the latter part of the review period. With manufacturers' relentless efforts in new product innovations, better for you packaged food products became increasingly...
Euromonitor International's Better For You Packaged Food in Hong Kong, China report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: BFY Reduced Carb Packaged Food, BFY Reduced Fat Packaged Food, BFY Reduced Salt Food, BFY Reduced Sugar Packaged Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Better For You Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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