Just Released: "BG-12 (Multiple Sclerosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022"

Fast Market Research recommends "BG-12 (Multiple Sclerosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, "BG-12 (Multiple Sclerosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic, inflammatory neurological disorder characterized pathologically by demyelination, axonal transection and neurodegeneration within the central nervous system. With curative therapy still elusive, current disease management is dependent on life-long pharmacotherapy with disease-modifying therapies (DMT). The dominance of first-line injectable DMTs, including the interferon beta (IFNB) agents: Bayer's Betaseron/Betaferon (IFNB-1b), Biogen's Avonex (IFNB-1a) and Merck's Rebif (IFNB-1a), and Teva's Copaxone (glatiramer acetate), has been a salient feature of the MS therapeutics market. However, the competitive landscape is undergoing significant change with the emergence of oral therapies, several pipeline products with notable efficacies, and looming generics/biosimilars following the patent expiries of key branded products during the forecast period. In addition, the entry of new companies such as Sanofi/Genzyme and F. Hoffmann-La-Roche/Genentech will challenge the position of the established players in the MS marketplace.
BG-12 (dimethyl fumarate; BG00012) is an investigational oral therapy in late-stage clinical development and is a second-generation fumaric acid. The drug is being developed by Biogen Idec, which acquired the license from FumaPharm, and is indicated for the treatment of RRMS. Fumaderm (ethylhydrogen fumarate), which is chemically related to BG-12, has been approved for treatment of psoriasis since 1994 (Mrowietz et al., 1998). Biogen filed a New Drug Application (NDA) with the FDA in February 2012 and has also submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the EMA, both which have been accepted. BG-12 is currently under review by regulatory authorities in the US, EU, Australia, Canada, and Switzerland for an expected Q1/Q2 2013 approval and launch.
Scope
- Overview of Multiple Sclerosis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on BG-12 including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for BG-12 for the top ten countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Canada, China and India
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Multiple Sclerosis
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of BG-12 performance
