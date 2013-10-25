Just Released: "Botswana Mining Report Q4 2013"

New Materials research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Botswana hosts one of the best regulated and strongest performing mining sectors in Africa, with diamonds the main commodity. Botswana's mining industry also deals in other metals and minerals, such as copper, nickel and coal. Additionally, uranium mining is likely to take off over the next decade.
We maintain a positive outlook for Botswana's mining sector over our forecast period, to 2017. Diamond output will remain the mainstay of Botswana mining production. We forecast modest growth for the diamond sector, boosted by new projects planned by Debswana, Gem Diamonds and Lucara Diamond Corp. However, the major driver of growth will be acceleration in the country's coal production. Botswana's mining sector is on course for stable growth over the next few years as we forecast the sector to average 3.7% growth from 2012 to 2017, reaching a value of US$6.13bn by 2017.
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Strong Coal Growth Potential
Botswana's mining potential is enormous, with large diamond, copper and coal deposits and numerous successful exploration projects. Over the next few years we highlight particularly strong potential for growth in coal production. Fast growth from a low base will be driven in large part by strong South African and Asian demand attracting substantial investment into Botswana's nascent coal sector.
Diversification To Prove Difficult
Slow recovery in the US and Europe, two of the main export markets for Botswana diamond production, has hindered growth in the country. As such the government is keen to reduce reliance on diamond revenue. Botswana has been stepping up efforts to diversify its mining sector, with the government aiming to develop production of non-core minerals, including copper, gold and nickel. However, weakness in global metal prices will mean that diversification will continue to prove difficult. Thus we expect diamond production to remain the mainstay of the country's mining sector, supported by steady growth in coal.
Botswana Stands Out In Africa
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