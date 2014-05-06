Fast Market Research recommends "Breakfast Cereals in New Zealand" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- 2013 saw the continued trend of convenient sachet offerings, typically in single-serve sizes, particularly in hot cereals. The main driver of this was the Uncle Toby's brand, with its introduction of Oats Quick Sachets, designed as faster option for busy on-the-go families. Uncle Toby's Oats Quick Sachets expanded to include a range of nine variants. Meanwhile, Harraway & Sons Ltd followed suit by introducing Harraway's Oat Singles in five varieties. The single-serve sachets were seen as an...
Euromonitor International's Breakfast Cereals in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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