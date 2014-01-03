Just Released: "Cancer Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements"

Fast Market Research recommends "Cancer Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements" from Current Partnering, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- The Cancer Vaccine Partnering Agreements report provides an understanding and access tthe cancer vaccine partnering deals and agreements entered intby the worlds leading healthcare companies.
Trends in cancer vaccine partnering deals
Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development
Cancer vaccine partnering contract documents
Top cancer vaccine deals by value
The Cancer Vaccine Partnering Agreements report provides an understanding and access tthe cancer vaccine partnering deals and agreements entered intby the worlds leading healthcare companies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report provides an understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter cancer vaccine partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right tlicense the licensors vaccine technology. These deals tend tbe multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report alsincludes adjuvant deals and alliances.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight intthe negotiation process in terms of what you can expect tachieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases dnot.
This report contains over 200 links tonline copies of actual cancer vaccine deals and where available, contract documents as submitted tthe Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers tnumerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability tderive value from the deal.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of cancer vaccine dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction tthe report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in cancer vaccine dealmaking since 2007, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.It alsprovides the number of deals entered by top 50 big pharma, big biotech and most active dealmakers in cabcer vaccine partnering.
Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading cancer vaccine deals since 2007. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma and big biotech. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access tthe contract.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: 3M, A*STAR Bioprocessing Technology Institute, Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Adjuvantix, AdnaGen, Aduro BioTech, Advaxis, Affitech, Agenus Bio, Agilent Technologies, Aldevron, Alexis Biotech, Alligator Bioscience, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, AnGes MG, Antigen Express, Antigenics, Argos Therapeutics, Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Arizona State University, Astrimmune, Australian Centre for Vaccine Development, Avantogen Oncology, AVAX Technologies, Averion, Bavarian Nordic, Bayer Innovation, Baylor College, Baylor College of Medicine, Baylor Research Institute, Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI), Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Berlex, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Binex, BinnoPharm, Bio-Matrix Scientific, BioAlliance Pharma, Biomira, BioSante Pharmaceuticals, BioVest, BioWa, BN ImmunoTherapeutics, Brigham Young University, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Broadvector, Brown University, BT Pharma, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Cancer Research and Prevention Institute of Texas, Cancer Research Institute, Cancer Research Technology, Cancer Research UK, Cancer Research Wales, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Cardiff University, Catherex, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Cell Genesys, Celldex Therapeutics, Celltrion, CG Therapeutics, Champions Oncology, ChemRar High-Tech Center, City of Hope, Clinipace Worldwide, Cobra Biologics, Colby Pharmaceuticals, CSIRO, CSL, CureLab Oncology, CureVac, Cyto Pulse Sciences, Cytos, Daiichi Sankyo, Dalton Pharma Services, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Delta-Vir, Dendreon, Department of Defense, Diosynth, Dynavax Technologies, EMD Serono, Encorium Group, Entest BioMedical, Favrille, Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), Formatech, Forska and Vax, Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, G-Con, Galena Biopharma, Genentech, Generex Biotechnology, Genetic Immunity, GenoLac, Genomic Expression, German Cancer Research Center, German Ministry for Education and Research, GlaxoSmithKline, Government of United Kingdom, Gradalis, Gynecologic Oncology Group, Hawaii Biotechnology, HemaCare, HemispheRx Biopharma, Henderson Morley, Hokkaido University, IBio, Ichor Medical Systems, IDIS Pharma, Immatics Biotechnologies, Immune Design, ImmuneRegen BioSciences, Immunicum, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Immunomedics, Immunotope, Immunovaccine, ImmunoVaccine Technologies, Immunovo, ImmuRx, Innate Pharma, Inovio Biomedical, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Institut Pasteur, IRX Therapeutics, ISSI-Strategy, Jaiva Technologies, Jantibody Therapeutics, Japan Vaccine, Jennerex, John Hopkins University School of Medicines, Johns Hopkins University, JSC Binnopharm, Juvaris BioTherapeutics, KAEL-GemVax, Karolinska Institute, KellBenx, Kirin Pharma, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Lipoxen, London Genetics, Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, LUNGevity Foundation, MabVax Therapeutics, Mary Crowley Cancer Research Center, Maxcyte, Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Center, MDxHealth, Medarex, MediGene, MedImmune, Medivector, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Merck and Co, Merck KGaA, Merck Serono, Merix Bioscience, Methodist Hospital Research Institute, MorphoSys, Morphotek, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Nanobiotix, Natco Pharmaceuticals, National Cancer Institute, National Cancer Research Center, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, National Research Council Canada, NeoStem, NewVac, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Norwegian Research Council, Novartis, Novavax, Numoda, NYU Langone Medical Center, Ohio State University, Omnimmune, OncoMethylome, OncoPep, OncoSec Medical, Oncotherapy Science, Oncothyreon, Oncovir, Ono Pharmaceutical, Onyvax, Opsona Therapeutics, Oxford BioMedica, Oxford Immunotec, PDS Biotechnology, Pepscan Therapeutics, Pevion, Pfenex, Pfizer, Pharmexa, Pharmsynthez, Pique Therapeutics, Pro-Cure Therapeutics, Progenitor Cell Therapy, Prometheus, Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF), PsiOxus Therapeutics, Public Health Service, Pulmotec, Qiagen, Radboud University Nijmegen Medical Centre, Radiation Control Technologies, Radient Pharmaceuticals, Regen BioPharma, Response Genetics, Roche, Rosetta Genomics, RXi Pharmaceuticals, Saint Savas Cancer Hospital, Sanofi-Aventis, SBI Biotech, Scancell, Scripps Research Institute, Serum Institute of India, SFJ Pharmaceuticals, SOTIO, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Stellar Biotechnologies, Stellar Pharmaceuticals, Stemline Therapeutics, Symphony Dynamo, Systems Biology Worldwide, Takeda Pharmaceutical, TapImmune, Tasly Pharmaceuticals, Technomark Life Sciences, Teva Pharmaceuticals, The Regents of the University of California, Therinject, ToleRx, Torrey Pines Institute for Molecular Studies, Transgene, UK Government, UK Technology Strategy Board, University of California, Davis, University of Chicago, University of Connecticut, University of Copenhagen, University of Florida, University of Liege, University of North Carolina, University of Pennsylvania, University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Pittsburgh, University of Queensland, University of Rouen, University of Washington, University of Western Ontario, Uppsala University, Vaccibody, Vaccinogen, Vanderbilt University, Vaxil BioTherapeutics, Vaximm, VGX Pharmaceuticals, Vibalogics, Vinnova, ViroMed, Vivalis, VLST Corporation, Wilex, Wistar Institute, Wittycell, Wuxi Apptec Laboratory Services, Xencor
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