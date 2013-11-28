Just Released: "Canned Food in Asia-Pacific"

New Food research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- Canned Food in Asia-Pacific industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Asia-Pacific canned food market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The canned foods market consists of the retail sales of canned desserts, canned fish/seafood & meat products, canned fruit, canned pasta & noodles, canned ready meals and canned vegetables. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- The Asia-Pacific canned food market had total revenues of $13.6bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 3% between 2008-2012, to reach a total of 2.9 billion kg in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 2.7% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $15.5bn by the end of 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the canned food market in Asia-Pacific
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the canned food market in Asia-Pacific
Leading company profiles reveal details of key canned food market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Asia-Pacific canned food market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Asia-Pacific economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Asia-Pacific canned food market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Asia-Pacific canned food market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Asia-Pacific canned food market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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