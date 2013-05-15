New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Capital Power Corporation (CPC) has agreed to acquire a 50% interest in the Shepard Energy Center (SEC), an 800 Megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired plant. The total cost for building the gas-fired power plant is estimated to be $1.4 billion and is situated in the southeast Calgary. The CPC will jointly build, own and operate the SEC along with Calgary-based utility Enmax. Capital Power will invest approximately $867m into the SEC project.
Scope
- The information related to the deal announced by Capital Power to acquire 50% stake in Shepard Energy Gas Project from Enmax in Alberta, Canada
- Comparison of similar asset finance deals
- Key drivers of the deal
- Rationale of the deal
- A brief on Capital Power Corporation, Enmax Corporation and Shepard Energy Gas Project
