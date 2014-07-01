New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- The health trend has driven many consumers away from carbonates as most of these drinks are renowned for their high content of calories, sugar and artificial ingredients. Additionally, flavoured bottled water is becoming a common substitute for carbonates. This led to a 1% decline in off-trade volume sales in 2012 but stagnation in value terms.
Competitive Landscape
Coca-Cola Austria GmbH remained the leader in carbonates in 2012 with a 48% off-trade volume share, largely based on sales of cola carbonates. Despite any health concerns, the Coca-Cola brand continues to enjoy strong brand awareness and loyalty among Austrian consumers. Its marketing campaigns help to maintain consumer interest in its products.
Industry Prospects
Due to a lack of genuinely healthy carbonates innovations and reduced-sugar versions with the same taste as conventional variants, off-trade volume sales of carbonates are likely to contract further over the forecast period, with the category anticipated a CAGR decline of 1%. Carbonates will likely lose further sales to other categories such as RTD tea and flavoured bottled water. As the health trend has been present in Austria for several years, this forecast decline in off-trade volume sales will simply be a continuation of an ongoing trend.
