Fast Market Research recommends "Carbonates in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Carbonates continued to register healthy growth in 2013 thanks to a positive economic climate and rising consumer confidence. Moreover, the wider category was boosted by the growth of non-cola carbonates.
Euromonitor International's Carbonates in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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