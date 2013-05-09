Fast Market Research recommends "Chevron Canada to Acquire 261,000 Net Acres in British Columbia from Apache Canada for US$550MM to Expand its Undeveloped Acreage Position in Proven and Emerging Natural Gas Basins in Canada - Deal Analysis from GlobalData" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Chevron Canada Limited, a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (Chevron), has agreed to acquire 261,000 net acres of undeveloped land in shale gas fields in the Horn River and Liard Basins in British Columbia, from Apache Canada Ltd. (Apache), for a purchase consideration of US$550MM. Through the transaction, Chevron Canada will acquire 49,000 net acres in the Horn River Basin and 212,000 net acres in the Liard Basin. The transaction is a part of Chevron Canada's acquisition of a 50% interest in approximately 644,000 acres of petroleum and natural gas rights in the Horn River and Liard Basins in British Columbia, Canada, from Apache Canada Ltd., Encana Corporation (Encana), and EOG Resources Canada, Inc. (EOG Resources). RBC Capital Markets, LLC is acting as financial advisor to Apache Canada in the transaction. The transaction will enable Chevron Canada to expand its undeveloped acreage position in British Columbia.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Rationale behind Chevron Canada acquiring 261,000 net acres in British Columbia from Apache Canada.
- To understand the rational about how the deal enables Chevron Canada to expand its undeveloped acreage position in proven and emerging natural gas basins in Canada.
- Geography Covered- Canada.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop a sound understanding about how the deal will allow Chevron to participate in the upcoming Kitimat LNG export project in Canada through the Pacific Trail Pipelines.
- To know more about British Columbia's Giant Horn River and Liard Basins which are amongst the most prolific shale gas plays in North America.
- To have an understanding about how the present deal will enable Apache to unlock the tremendous potential at the Liard and Horn River basins.
