Just Released: "Childrenswear in Saudi Arabia"

Fast Market Research recommends "Childrenswear in Saudi Arabia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Birth rates in Saudi Arabia remained high towards the end of the review period, standing at 21.4 births per 1,000 inhabitants in 2012. Furthermore, as the economy improved and disposable income levels rose, consumers spent more on their children's clothing, with current value growth clearly outstripping volume growth towards the end of the review period. This was linked to a growing focus on fashion and quality within childrenswear, but also due to the entries of new brands such as FG4 or The...
Euromonitor International's Childrenswear in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby and Toddler Wear, Boys' Clothing, Girls' Clothing.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Childrenswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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