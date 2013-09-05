Just Released: "Childrenswear in the United Kingdom"

Fast Market Research recommends "Childrenswear in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- As recessionary concerns continue, parents are seeking excellent value-for-money when shopping for their children. Private label sold through grocery retailers continued to outrank branded stores. It is a convenient one-stop shop for the family and offers many deals with school uniforms, spill- and stain-resistant materials and outfit price packages. In March 2013, the UK's fourth largest grocery store, Morrisons launched its 'Nutmeg' childrenswear range in stores, which will target infants up...
Euromonitor International's Childrenswear in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby and Toddler Wear, Boys' Clothing, Girls' Clothing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Childrenswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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