Just Released: "Chile Infrastructure Report Q2 2013"

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2013 -- BMI View: Strong government stimulus, combined with a stable business environment, continues to propel Chile's construction industry. Although growth is anticipated to fall over 2013, it still remains strong compared with regional peers, with 6.1% year-on-year growth forecast. Over the 10-year forecast period this will slow slightly, but underlying fundamentals are expected to maintain annual average growth of 5.2% between 2013 and 2022. This will see construction industry value double, from US$22.4bn in 2013 to US$46.5bn by 2022.
Key developments in the sector:
- An international tender for building and operating the Puente Industrial bridge in Chile's southern region VIII has been launched by the country's public works ministry (MOP). Technical and economic offers are scheduled for June 26 2013, with technical bids and economic offers to be opened on June 26 2013 and July 24 2013 respectively. The bridge will connect the Hualpen and San Pedro de la Paz municipalities. The 30-year concession is due to attract an investment of around US$212mn, with work to comprise the construction of a 2.5km four-lane bridge, as well as access roads and roads connecting the bridge with the Ruta 160 highway.
- Vestas has been awarded a turnkey supply contract in Chile. The contract was awarded by Enel Group. Vestas will be responsible for installing 30 wind turbines at the 90 megawatt (MW) Talinay Oriente project, which is located in the province of Limari. The project is scheduled for commissioning at the end of Q113.
- SunEdison has awarded a contract to supply photovoltaic modules for a solar power plant in Chile. SunEdison will be responsible for the provision of 300,000 Silvantis mono-crystalline silicon modules to a 100MW facility, which is operated by CAP. The power plant is located in the Atacama Desert. It will produce 270 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy, thereby helping to meet CAP's aim of generating 15% of its electricity from renewable sources. The first phase of the project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2013.
Market-friendly policies and strong institutions have been the hallmark of the Chilean government, and we believe President Sebastian Pinera's administration will continue to set the benchmark for political stability in the region. That said, there is a risk that the political landscape could fracture over the longer term if the leading parties fail to reconnect with an increasingly disillusioned electorate.
