Just Released: "Chile Retail Report Q1 2014"

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Chile Retail Report Q1 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Chile's retail sector is going to continue to see large expansions over the next few years, with a growing population, which is both increasingly urbanised and increasingly affluent, resulting in strong rise in household spending across all retail subsectors. We are particularly positive with regards to the future growth prospects for education, recreation and personal care & effects spending, however we expect transport, food and drink, and household utilities expenditure to remain the highest throughout our forecast period.
The new Chile retail report provides an extensive and comprehensive forecast of various retail indicators including household spending, and headline total spending across each retail subsector, household income and employment forecasts, demographic forecasts, and a detailed breakdown of household and per capita spending across a large number of retail areas including food & drink, healthcare and insurance, consumer electronics, toys, pets, gardens, household goods, and a number of other subsectors.
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Chile is one of the most active and developed retail markets in the region, with one of the best e-commerce markets in the world. We have given the country a strong score for retail market risks and rewards in our proprietary Risk Reward Ratings, and it sits in 5th place with regards to market rewards, and second place with regards to overall risks, however its persistent corruption and smaller population continue to inhibit its overall score, leaving it in 6th place regionally overall.
Overall, we see long-term potential in the local consumer market, particularly for non-essential items and aspirational purchasing by a growing affluent middle class. We forecast the average net household income will be around US$6,181 over 2013, with the majority of households falling into the bottom wage bracket of US$5000+. However, by 2018 almost 20% of households fall into the US$10,000+ income bracket, which represents the key demographic for increased household spending on luxury items beyond necessities such as food, utilities and transport. We expect this number to grow, resulting in a corresponding increase in household spending on personal care and effects, consumer electronics, luxury household goods and high end household appliances, restaurants and entertainment. Meanwhile transport expenditure will also continue to rise as a larger number of households purchase cars and bikes and travel longer distances, including the purchase of holiday flights.
However we note downside risks to our forecasts such as short-term concerns about the impact on Chile's economic outlook of high labour costs, a moderation in external demand and a fiscally conservative government. Moreover, we note additional downside risks from likelihood of a rapid and sustained economic downturn in China on the Chilean consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.
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