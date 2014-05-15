New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Chilled Processed Food in Bosnia-Herzegovina"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Declining by 1% in volume, while growing by 2% in current value terms during 2013, chilled processed food looks set to perform worse than during the review period (volume CAGR of 1%, current value CAGR of over 2%). Unfavourable economic conditions are the main reason behind the volume decline of chilled processed food in Bosnia-Herzegovina during 2013. The majority of consumers continue to face financial difficulties and are increasingly willing to trade down to more affordable alternatives,...
Euromonitor International's Chilled Processed Food in Bosnia-Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chilled Fish/Seafood, Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Noodles, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Processed Meat, Chilled Ready Meals, Chilled Soup, Chilled/Fresh Pasta, Fresh Cut Fruits, Prepared Salads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Chilled Processed Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Packaged Food in Slovakia
- The Future of the Fish and Seafood Market in New Zealand to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Fish and Seafood Market in Slovakia to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Fish and Seafood Market in Hong Kong to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Fish and Seafood Market in Portugal to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Fish and Seafood Market in Philippines to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Fish and Seafood Market in Israel to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Fish and Seafood Market in South Korea to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Fish and Seafood Market in Thailand to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Fish and Seafood Market in Peru to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape