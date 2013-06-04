Just Released: "Chilled Processed Food in Latvia"

Fast Market Research recommends "Chilled Processed Food in Latvia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Chilled processed meat accounted for 78% of total chilled processed volume sales in 2012, making it the key driver of trends in chilled processed food. Latvians are traditionally big meat eaters and many Latvian cannot imagine their daily diets without meat products. The popularity of chilled processed meat continues to increase at a higher rate than even fresh unprocessed meat due to the strengthening of the convenience trend and the high level of innovation within chilled processed meat.
Euromonitor International's Chilled Processed Food in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chilled Fish/Seafood, Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Noodles, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Processed Meat, Chilled Ready Meals, Chilled Soup, Chilled/Fresh Pasta, Fresh Cut Fruits, Prepared Salads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Chilled Processed Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Chilled Raw Packaged Meat - Processed Market in China to 2016
- Chilled Raw Packaged Meat - Processed Market in United Kingdom to 2016
- Chilled Raw Packaged Fish and Seafood - Processed Market in United States to 2016
- Packaged Food in Italy
- Packaged Food in Finland
- Chilled Raw Packaged Meat - Processed Market in Spain to 2016
- Chilled Processed Food in the US
- Packaged Food in Ukraine
- Packaged Food in Germany