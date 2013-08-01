Just Released: "China Agribusiness Report Q3 2013"

New Food market report from Business Monitor International: "China Agribusiness Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- China's weight in the global agricultural sector is growing, with the country having an increasing role in international production balances and prices. China will maintain a strong appetite for key commodities, and we see particularly strong production growth potential for sugar, dairy and meat products. High demand growth, strong government support and potential for investment and consolidation in these industries will help them outperform in the coming years. However, the agribusiness sector is going through challenging times, with the GDP slowing down, consumers' trust in food safety dwindling, food ingredients prices rising, labour costs soaring and bank loan requirements for small sized enterprises tightening. This is best seen in the mild pork-production forecast for 2012/13, as producers reduce pig herd expansion on the back of low profitability.
Key Forecasts
- Soybean consumption growth to 2017: 23.3% to 88.7mn tonnes. Output expansion will be driven by economic growth, which is leading to rising incomes and thus greater meat consumption. Growth will also be driven by strong demand from the livestock sector (for soybean meal), and as soybean oil is the most popular edible oil in the country.
- Pork production growth to 2016/17: 20.2% to 62.9mn tonnes. Production continues to be encouraged by elevated local livestock prices. The increased availability of vaccinations and the ongoing commercialisation of the industry are also likely to boost output in the coming years.
- Sugar consumption growth to 2017: 24.0% to 17.7mn tonnes. Chinese incomes are rising, supporting demand for products in key industries, such as the confectionery, dairy, beverage, and food processing.
- BMI universe agribusiness market value: US$537.5mn in 2013 (down 1.0% compared with 2012, growth forecast to average 3.2% annually between 2013 and 2017).
- 2013 real GDP growth: 7.5% (from 7.7% in 2012, forecast to average 6.4% between 2013 and 2017).
- 2013 consumer price inflation: 2.8% ave (from 2.7% in 2012, forecast to average 2.8% between 2013 and 2017).
- 2013 central bank policy rate: 5.75% ave (from 6.00% in 2012, forecast to average 5.65% between 2013 and 2017).
Key Revisions To Forecasts
- Cotton production forecast out to 2016/17 revised down, to 36.1mn 480lb bales (compared with a previous forecast of 38.2mn bales). Production expansion will be held back by the continuous decline in cotton acreage, despite the government's plan to incentivise plantings.
- Sugar production forecast for 2012/13 revised down, to 13.5mn tonnes (compared with a previous forecast at 14.0mn tonnes). This is due to lower-than-expected increase in output in major growing regions, as Guangxi region was hit by a very cold winter, while Yunnan crop suffered from drought like conditions.
Key Developments
