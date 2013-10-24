Just Released: "China Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2013"

Fast Market Research recommends "China Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- We have a bright outlook for China's consumer electronics market as low device penetration in key categories such as smartphones and PCs will combine with rising incomes to drive sales growth. Lower prices are a major driver of demand growth in AV and smartphone segments, with average smartphone prices projected to fall below RMB1,200 within BMI's forecast period from 2013 to 2017. We expect market value will grow by around 10% in 2013 and we expect growth momentum will be maintained over the medium term. The government's rural consumer electronics subsidy programme should continue to drive sales of flat-screen TV sets and other products, and electronic vendors and retailers are expanding and adjusting strategies to take advantage of this opportunity.
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Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer hardware sales: US$81.8bn in 2012 to US$91.4bn in 2013, +8.6% in US dollar terms. Forecast revised downwards slightly as consumption shifts to lower priced tablets, affecting market value but not unit growth.
- AV sales: US$77.5bn in 2012 to US$84.7bn in 2013, +9.3% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with the main profits opportunity being demand for smart, flat-panel TV sets. Removal of the ban on sale of games consoles presents medium term upside.
- Handset sales: US$42.4bn in 2012 to US$45.1bn in 2013, +6.4% in US dollar terms. Strong volume growth of smartphones and increasing competition between operating systems, but this is leading to steep declines in average selling price.
Risk/Reward Ratings
China's score was 61.8 out of 100. China was in fifth place in our latest RRR table, but due to its vast market and rising penetration, it has the potential to rise over time.
Key Trends & Developments
China's PC market remains robust when considered in a global and regional perspective, with strong fundamentals including low PC penetration, rising incomes and declining device prices driving sales. However, the trend of consumers increasingly adopting lower priced tablets, particularly in the upgrade/ replacement market, is limiting market value growth even as unit growth remains strong. This is because consumers are less likely in 2013 to opt for Apple's relatively expensive iPad and are instead opting for lower priced Android based tablets, primarily from domestic vendors.
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