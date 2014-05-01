New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- South African retail shelves are sporting an increasing number of imported brands. With the government imposing no duties on importing chocolate, the category is a "free for all". Both manufacturers such as Nestle South Africa and Kraft Foods South Africa import their global brands for occasions such as Easter. Leading retailers such as Pick 'n Pay and Shoprite bring in imported brands from players such as Riegelien, which is a German manufacturer of chocolate. Imports cross all price segments.
Euromonitor International's Chocolate Confectionery in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Alfajores, Bagged Selflines/Softlines, Boxed Assortments, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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