Just Released: "Cider/Perry in Uzbekistan"

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Cider/Perry in Uzbekistan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Cider/perry sales remain negligible in Uzbekistan due to a lack of awareness of such products and very limited demand.
Euromonitor International's Cider/Perry in Uzbekistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cider/Perry market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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