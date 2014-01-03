Just Released: "Cigars in Estonia"

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Cigars in Estonia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Cigars is primarily purchased by consumers with higher incomes who are unlikely to consume cigarettes on a daily basis. Hence, cigars products are smoked in order to enjoy the product rather than satisfy the need for nicotine. Cigarillos, on the other hand, is quite often smoked regularly and as a replacement for cigarettes. According to leading cigars retailers, sales of cigars are very seasonal, which indicates that purchases by tourists visiting Estonia account for a large share of sales. In...
Euromonitor International's Cigars in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Cigarillos, Cigars Excluding Cigarillos.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cigars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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