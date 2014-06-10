- Concentrates in the United Kingdom

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- In spite of concentrates being good value for money given their 1:4 to 1:10 dilution ratio, volume sales have been decreasing over the review period, including in 2013, by 3%. The trend for concentration in many other FMCG categories has translated in soft drinks by increasingly concentrating these drinks. Britvic for example, started to offer a double concentrated version of its Robinsons brand during the review period, with smaller quantities need in order to make a litre of drink. This is also more convenient to transport and it is also more convenient in the increasingly smaller sizes of houses in the UK. In addition, this helps to justify maintaining unit prices in concentrates, which is increasingly becoming a commodity and consumers are turning to private label. Double concentrates are now largely available from private label varieties, with retailers such as Sainsbury's or Tesco offering value, premium, and standard pricing, together with a wide variety of flavours.
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Competitive Landscape
Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd retained its leadership position with a 39% share in value terms, solely thanks to leading brand Robinsons, which longstanding success is nowadays being challenged by smaller players which have witnessed better growth, although from a lower basis. Robinsons struggled a bit in 2013 after stabilising its sales in 2012 in spite of much stronger competition coming from private label and the Ribena brand.
Industry Prospects
Retail sales of concentrates are expected to decline further over the review period, by an estimated CAGR of 6% in both volume and constant value terms. Although they represent good value for money overall, concentrates need some preparation, which will put more consumers off as purchase for on-the-go consumption is increasing. Manufacturers are likely to launch ranges that enable consumers to engage in on-the-go consumption. This way, smaller and portable formats are likely to emerge to reinvigorate the market and try to compete with private label, as well as fruit/vegetable juices.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Concentrates industry in United Kingdom with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Concentrates industry in United Kingdom, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Concentrates in United Kingdom market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
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