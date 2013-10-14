Just Released: "Construction in Austria - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: The Austrian Construction Industry's Output Is Expected to Record a CAGR of 3.48% Between Now and 2017"

Recently published research from Timetric, "Construction in Austria - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: The Austrian construction industry's output is expected to record a CAGR of 3.48% between now and 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research