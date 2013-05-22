Just Released: "Consumer Electronics in Colombia"

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Government plans such as Vive Digital look to quadruple the number of internet connections by 2014. The increase in connectivity will undoubtedly encourage the purchase of computers, peripherals and mobile phones. This plan focuses on increasing access through fibre-optic networks and has led to an increase in the installation of new cell phone towers, which has led in turn to a noticeable increase in the use and consumption of mobile phones.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Electronics in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, Portable Consumer Electronics.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Electronics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
