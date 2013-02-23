Just Released: "Contact Lenses in Italy"

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Contact Lenses in Italy"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2013 -- Despite the severity of the current economic downturn in Italy, sales of contact lenses increased by 3% in 2012, propelled in large part by the strong performance of disposable contact lenses. In fact in recent years contact lenses have witnessed strong divergence as sales of daily disposable varieties have steadily increased while sales of traditional contact lenses have gradually fallen. For example, in 2012, sales of daily disposable contact lenses grew by 4% and 5% in value and volume...
Euromonitor International's Contact Lenses in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Daily Disposable Lenses, Extended Wear Lenses, Traditional Lenses, Weekly/Monthly Disposable Lenses.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Contact Lenses market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Contact Lenses in Taiwan
- Contact Lenses in Malaysia
- Contact Lenses in China
- Contact Lenses in the United Kingdom
- Contact Lenses in Germany
- Contact Lenses in Brazil
- Contact Lenses in the US
- Contact Lenses in Thailand
- Contact Lenses in the Philippines
- Contact Lenses in Mexico