New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in Dominican Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Demand for cotton wool/buds/pads in the Dominican Republic remains restricted mainly to mid-high and high-income women. Most of the products in the category are used for cosmetic purposes such as applying and removing make-up and skin care products.
Euromonitor International's Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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