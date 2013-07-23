Just Released: "Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Turkey"

Fast Market Research recommends "Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Turkey" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies increased in value by 14% during 2012, a higher rate of growth than the current value CAGR of 11% recorded over the entire review period. Poor weather conditions during the year and rising levels of pollution in Turkey's cities contributed to the higher growth in the category during 2012. In addition, many Turkish people are reporting a higher incidence of colds and coughs because of the discrepancies in temperatures within their air conditioned...
Euromonitor International's Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products - Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in South Korea
- Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Australia
- Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Taiwan
- Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Germany
- Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Indonesia
- Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Bulgaria
- Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Greece
- Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Switzerland
- Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in France
- Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Sweden