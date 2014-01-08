Just Released: "Country Analysis Report: Croatia, in-Depth PESTLE Insights"

New Consumer Goods research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- The Croatian economy continued to be in recession in 2012 and the trend is expected to continue in 2013. Rigidities in the labor market, the slow pace of restructuring and privatization of state-owned enterprises, a heavy administrative burden, and financial vulnerabilities linked to high non-performing loans and elevated household debt are the major factors hindering a recovery
Features and benefits
- Understand how Croatia can be used to plan business investments or market entry through a holistic view of the country.
- Gain an understanding of the political situation in Croatia, including key figures in the country and governance indicators.
- Understand customer demographics in Croatia through analysis of income distribution and the rural-urban split, as well as healthcare and education.
Highlights
The PESTLE analysis of Croatia identifies issues that affect the country's performance using the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) framework.
The political landscape section discusses the evolution of the political scenario in Croatia, as well as the country's economic, social, foreign, and defense policies. The section also discusses the country's performance according to World Bank Governance Indicators.
The economic landscape section outlines the evolution of Croatia's economy, as well as the country's performance in terms of GDP growth, composition by sector (agriculture, industry, and services), fiscal situation, international investment position, monetary situation, credit disbursement, banking sector, and employment.
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Your key questions answered
- How does Croatia perform in terms of technology-intensive sectors like telecoms and IT, patents, and R&D expenditure trends?
- What is the legal structure in Croatia and are the laws conducive to investment?
- How does Croatia perform in terms of environmental indicators and its environmental policies?
- How does Croatia perform in terms of healthcare, income distribution, and education?
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