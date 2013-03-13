Just Released: "Credit Cards in Indonesia"

New Financial Services market report from Euromonitor International: "Credit Cards in Indonesia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Credit cards is set to have a slower year in 2012, although the performance will remain favourable. After a peak in 2010 where cards in circulation reached double-digit growth, the performance stabilised in 2011 after 2010 when the post-global recession mood resulted in a spike in growth across products. The slower growth in 2012 is predicted not only to stem from a more stable situation, but more importantly, due to new government measures announced to help better regulate the credit cards...
Euromonitor International's Credit Card Transactions in Indonesia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Credit Card Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Credit Cards in Thailand
- Credit Cards in Hungary
- Financial Cards and Payments in the Czech Republic
- Financial Cards and Payments in Japan
- Credit Cards in the United Kingdom
- Financial Cards and Payments in Poland
- Credit Cards in Japan
- Financial Cards and Payments in the United Kingdom
- Financial Cards and Payments in Greece
- Financial Cards and Payments in Canada