New Financial Services market report from Euromonitor International: "Credit Cards in Thailand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Credit cards continued to be the most-popular choice of financial card in terms of paying for goods and services in 2013. The number of new credit cards issued is expected to reach over a million in 2013, which also occurred in 2012 and 2011. Personal credit cards play an important role in acquiring new credit card customers while commercial credit cards focus on acquiring new fleet card customers. Key leading banks play an important role in stimulating credit card spending, for instance, 50%...
Euromonitor International's Credit Card Transactions in Thailand report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Credit Card Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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