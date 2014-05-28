New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "Defense Business Confidence Report Q2 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Summary
"Defense Business Confidence Report Q2 2014" is a new report by Strategic Defence Intelligence that globally analyzes industry opinions on the latest economic and customer issues, and their impact on investment decisions and growth prospects within the defense industry. This report also examines executive opinion about the current and future state of the economy and its retrospective effect on the industry. Furthermore, it analyzes the likely effect of supplier price changes, sales performance, and staff headcount within the industry over the next six months. In addition, it provides an overview of the key priorities, threats, and opportunities for the global defense industry over the next six months. Moreover, this report provides a comparative analysis of survey results with Q1 2014 and Q4 2013 results, wherever applicable.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Findings
- Overall, 38% of defense respondents state that they are operating in a stable economic environment, while 30% state that the current economic conditions are favorable
- In comparison to Q1 2014 and Q4 2013, the percentage of respondents who opted for a positive change in customer confidence observed a significant rise in Q2 2014
- Industry respondents from North America expect considerable growth in staff headcount and sales in Q2 2014 when compared to Q1 2014 and Q4 2013 results
- Improving operational efficiency and retaining customers are the most preferred priorities by defense executives operating across all regions.
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Strategic Defence Intelligence's exclusive panel of leading global defense industry executives. The report analyzes current economic conditions prevailing across the globe and their impact on the defense industry, and forecasts the company and industry growth prospects over the next six months. Furthermore, it provides information about the impact of customer confidence, supplier prices, and staff headcount likely to affect investment decisions in the industry over the next six months. Moreover, this report provides a comparative analysis of survey results with Q1 2014 and Q4 2013 results, wherever applicable.
In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
- Industry executives' opinion about the current state global economy: examines the prevailing economic conditions' and executives opinion about the global economy and the state of economy across various regions
- Growth prospects of company and industry: provides industry executives' expectation towards growth prospects of their company and the Industry over the next six months and tracks the change in executives' opinion during the last six months
- Change in customer confidence: analyzes the defense industry executives' opinion about the change in customer confidence, globally, over the next six months and a comparative analysis with last two quarter results
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Rosoboronexport.
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