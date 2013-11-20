Just Released: "Defense Spending in North America"

New Defense research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Defense Spending in North America industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the North America defense spending market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- Defense spending covers capital items, military personnel, government defense agencies, and related expenditure on defense and peacekeeping. The defense market is segmented to include expenditure on: personnel; equipment; infrastructure; and other expenditure (which represents all other spending). Volume is measured as the active serving personnel in the national army, air force, navy (including marines and coast guard) and other elements of the service, such as Joint Staff. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- North American defense spending had a total budget allocation of $712.0bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% between 2008 and 2012.
- Personnel numbers declined with a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -0.2% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 1.9 million in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decline, with an anticipated CARC of -0.8% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $685.6bn by the end of 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the defense spending market in North America
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the defense spending market in North America
Leading company profiles reveal details of key defense spending market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the North America defense spending market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the North America economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the North America defense spending market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the North America defense spending market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the North America defense spending market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Defense Spending - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- The Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market 2013-2023
- The CBRN Defense Market 2013-2023
- Defense Spending in South America
- The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2013-2023
- The Global Armored and Counter IED Vehicles Market 2013-2023
- The Global Military IT, Data and Computing Market 2012-2022
- Defense Spending - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- The Global Cybersecurity Market 2013-2023
- Defense Spending - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide