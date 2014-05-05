Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Denmark Telecommunications Report Q2 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Subscriber numbers in Denmark's mobile market reported a slight rise of 0.2% to 7.7mn in Q413.Operators will need to focus on migrating subscribers to higher value mobile broadband services and converged offerings with fixed-line. While no new data is available for our Q214 report for the fixed-line or broadband markets, we believe that the former continues to decline and the latter continues its slow growth. Mobile broadband is a high growth area compared with the other elements of the market. We expect this pattern to continue through 2014.
Key Data
- In February 2014, TDC launched new broadband plans with guaranteed access speeds, planning to cover two-thirds of the country's population with broadband speeds of 20Mbps/2Mbps by mid-2014. TDC is also planning to launch vectoring technology in 2015, which can supposedly provide speeds of 100Mbps over a copper network.
- In September 2013, Telia announced that it was merging its network on the island of Lolland, in Zealand region, with that of Telenor, providing customers with a 40 percent increase in the number of transmitters and a marked improvement in service in the region.
- In June 2013 TDC announced plans to provide LTE to 99.8% of the Danish population, including 207 of the most scarcely populated regions in Denmark, by the end of 2015. The company is seeking suppliers of technical equipment for its LTE network expansion, with Chinese-based Huawei a potential candidate.
- In June 2013 Hi3G Access Denmark (3 Denmark) announced plans for 4G mobile customers to receive voice/data services at the same rates when roaming on the 3 network in neighbouring Sweden. This marks an expansion in the original roaming agreement, where 3 Denmark users were only able to roam without charges on 3 Sweden's 3G network.
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