Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Deodorants in Ecuador", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Diversification and advertising have been very important traits that have determined the growth in sales of deodorants. The most popular characteristics consumers look for in deodorants are long-lasting usage, antiperspirants and fresh scents, but there are many other attributes that are becoming more popular, such as soothing, antibacterial protection and patch-reducing features. However, as of 2012, deodorant variety has increased so much that consumers are getting a bit too overwhelmed, which is why marketing and strong advertising campaigns are very important in order to generate customer attention.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Competitive Landscape
Unilever Andina Ecuador SA led sales in 2012. The firm has two very strongly positioned brands, Axe and Rexona. Together they represented 38% current value share. Unilever is always creating new ways to attract customers and maintain their loyalty. With Rexona for Men it launched a new partnership with the Spanish football club FC Barcelona, which has been very successful.
Industry Prospects
During the forecast period, innovation will continue in order to keep customers interested in trying new products. Also, the trend for smaller pack sizes is likely to stay, as the products seem to be popular in independent small grocery stores. Also, the use of popular public figures is likely to become more frequent, as products sponsored by celebrities tend to be highly profitable, especially for men?s deodorants.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Deodorants industry in Ecuador with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Deodorants industry in Ecuador, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Deodorants in Ecuador market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Deodorants in Ecuador?
- What are the major brands in Ecuador?
- Which deodorant formats are seeing most dynamic growth?
- What are the key trends in product development?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Deodorant Creams, Deodorant Pumps, Deodorant Roll-Ons, Deodorant Sprays, Deodorant Sticks, Deodorant Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in Austria to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in Mexico to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in Belgium to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in Malaysia to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in the United Kingdom to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in Saudi Arabia to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in Portugal to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in France to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in Denmark to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in New Zealand to 2017