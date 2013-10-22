Just Released: "Deodorants in the United Arab Emirates"

Fast Market Research recommends "Deodorants in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Economic growth, increasing purchasing power and the return of many expatriate workers boosted volume sales of deodorant sprays in 2012. The grooming trend also had an impact on these consumers, although price-sensitivity remained high. Therefore, major players responded by offering aggressive price promotions and bundle offers in large hypermarket and supermarket chains. Spray deodorants were the most common target of promotions but sticks and roll-ons were also included. Lower-income...
Euromonitor International's Deodorants in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Deodorant Creams, Deodorant Pumps, Deodorant Roll-Ons, Deodorant Sprays, Deodorant Sticks, Deodorant Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Deodorants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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