Just Released: "Dishwashers in the United Kingdom"

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Dishwashers witnessed a withdrawal of new purchases in 2012, mainly due to continued fall in household incomes. However, the consumers are well educated about the advantages of the product and have opted to go with the built-in versions in 2012. Among those who do not own a dishwasher it is still a luxury item, but once purchased, it becomes a necessity. According to industry sources, while the increase in the newer consumers entering the category slowed, the replacement cycle now accounted for...
Euromonitor International's Dishwashers in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Built-in Dishwashers, Freestanding Dishwashers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Skincare Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Haircare Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Men's Toiletries Market in UK
- Consumer Trends in the Feminine care Market in UK
- Consumer Trends in the Oral Hygiene Market in UK
- Consumer Trends in the Fragrances Market in UK
- Consumer Trends in the Make-up Market in UK
- Consumer Trends in the Personal Hygiene Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Suncare Market in The UK
- Consumer Appliances in the United Kingdom