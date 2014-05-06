New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Drinking Milk Products in New Zealand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- 2013 was an innovative year in terms of new packaging in the dairy industry, particularly for fresh/pasteurised milk products. Fonterra Brands (NZ) Ltd introduced a light-proof bottle throughout its Anchor-branded milk range in 2013, which was trademarked by the company. The bottle consists of three layers to stop light penetrating the liquid, keeping it fresher and protecting the nutrients within the milk for longer. This was seen as a great innovation, particularly in the highly competitive...
Euromonitor International's Drinking Milk Products in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Flavoured Powder Drinks, Milk, Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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